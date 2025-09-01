Tottenham sign France forward Randal Kolo Muani on season-long loan from PSG

Tottenham have added further firepower to their squad with the signing of Paris St Germain forward Randal Kolo Muani on a season-long loan deal, subject to international clearance and work permit.

Kolo Muani, who will wear the number 39 shirt, was linked with a move to Spurs in January, but eventually joined Juventus and scored 10 times in 22 appearances for the Serie A club.

Juve had hoped to take the 26-year-old France international back to Turin, but their failure to reach agreement reached with PSG sparked a deadline-day flurry of interest, and it was Tottenham who clinched his signature.

Kolo Muani told the north London club’s website: “I’m really happy and very proud to be at such a great club. I can’t wait to meet my team-mates, all the fans and to get out on the pitch.

“I know what the coach expects from me. I will fight hard for the shirt, the club and the fans. I will give everything for this team.”

Versatile forward Kolo Muani will provide excellent cover for new Spurs boss Thomas Frank in wide attacking areas and in his favoured central striker position ahead of the club’s return to the Champions League this month.

Frank said: “Randal is a quality player who has proven himself over a number of years, playing for big teams in the Champions League and also with good experience for the France national team.

“He’s a good age, in the prime of his career, has good qualities that will suit both us and the Premier League, and gives us a different option in the final third being able to play out wide and through the middle.

“We are all excited for what Randal can add to the squad, and I’m looking forward to working with him.”

Frank had played down the prospect of Spurs signing another forward after Saturday’s 1-0 loss at home to Bournemouth, but the chance to bring in a player of the quality of Kolo Muani was too good to turn down.

Kolo Muani, who has nine goals in 31 appearances for France, started his career at Nantes before a productive spell at Eintracht Frankfurt during the 2022-23 campaign.

He was signed by PSG for 75million euros in 2023.