Senne Lammens set to join Man Utd from Antwerp on Transfer Deadline Day

Manchester United have struck a deal with Antwerp to sign highly-rated goalkeeper Senne Lammens, the PA news agency understands.

Ruben Amorim’s rebuilding Red Devils have been linked with a variety goalkeepers this summer and considered a number of different options.

Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez was among them but United have now agreed to pay Antwerp 21million euros (£18.2m) plus add-ons for 23-year-old shot-stopper Lammens.

Emiliano Martinez had been linked with a move to Old Trafford ( Nigel French/PA)

PA understands the deal does not include a sell-on clause and that the goalkeeper is travelling to Manchester to sign a five-year contract at Old Trafford.

Quite what the move means for Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir remains to be seen.

Bayindir has started United’s opening three Premier League matches and endured some shaky moments. The Turkey international has been linked with a move back to his homeland.

Onana joined United from Inter Milan in 2023 for an initial 51m euros (£43.8m) and endured a nightmare evening in last week’s Carabao Cup exit to League Two side Grimsby.