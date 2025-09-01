Monday’s briefing: Reds throw down title marker before attention turns to deals

Liverpool sent an early message in the Premier League title race by beating challengers Arsenal 1-0 at Anfield.

It was another bad day at the office for Pep Guardiola as Manchester City were upset by Brighton, but West Ham boss Graham Potter celebrated his first win of the season with a thumping 3-0 success at Nottingham Forest.

Crystal Palace won by the same margin at Aston Villa, with Marc Guehi – linked with a move to Liverpool – among the goalscorers less than 24 hours before the transfer window closes.

Slot hails “great” Liverpool mentality after downing Arsenal

Dominik Szoboszlai (left) celebrates his free-kick winner for Liverpool against Arsenal (Peter Byrne/PA)

Liverpool boss Arne Slot praised his side’s mentality after the reigning Premier League champions edged out a narrow victory against last season’s runners-up Arsenal.

Dominik Szoboszlai followed an impressive display as Liverpool’s makeshift right-back with a spectacular 30-yard free-kick that flew home in front of the Kop and sealed a 1-0 win.

“We’re not perfect,” Reds boss Slot said after Liverpool had chalked up a third straight league win. “We weren’t perfect last season, by the way.

“But, still, what you can see is a great mentality, and everybody wants to work so hard to get a result over the line.”

Guardiola takes aim at City players after Brighton defeat

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (right) looks frustrated as Brighton celebrate their 2-1 victory (Adam Davy/PA)

Pep Guardiola admitted Manchester City “forgot to play” after conceding a pivotal second-half penalty in their 2-1 Premier League defeat at Brighton.

Erling Haaland marked his 100th English top-flight appearance with an 88th goal from close range, but a penalty from 39-year-old James Milner – against his former club – and Brajan Gruda’s composed finish confirmed City’s second league defeat in three games.

Boss Guardiola – who revealed absent summer signing Rayan Cherki faces up to two months on the sidelines – said: “The penalty. We shoot (blew) the game. We forgot to play.”

City’s defeat leaves them one point behind neighbours United ahead of their September 14 meeting straight after the international break.

Bowen takes pressure off West Ham boss Potter – and himself

Jarrod Bowen wheels away after scoring West Ham’s opening goal in their 3-0 win at Nottingham Forest (Mike Egerton/PA)

Jarrod Bowen produced the perfect response after clashing with West Ham fans at Wolves in midweek.

Bowen opened the scoring with a fine strike six minutes from time in the Hammers’ 3-0 Premier League win at Nottingham Forest.

West Ham’s win eases the pressure on boss Graham Potter after their dismal start to the season had placed his position under increasing scrutiny.

Summer signing Callum Wilson and Lucas Paqueta, from the penalty spot, were also on target – the Brazil international appearing to scotch talk of a deadline day move to Aston Villa by celebrating his goal by kissing the Hammers’ badge.

Old Firm honours shared in bore draw

Rangers and Celtic fought out a dour goalless draw at Ibrox.

Russell Martin was handed some much-needed respite as Rangers boss following their 6-0 Champions League defeat to Club Brugge, which saw them exit the competition 9-1 aggregate.

Celtic were also lacking fluency after their own Champions League elimination to unfancied Kairat Almaty in Kazakhstan.

Martin, who has recorded just three wins in 11 games which is the worst start to a league season for a Rangers manager in 42 years, said: “I haven’t felt one change in their (owners) attitude towards me. If anything I’ve felt more support than ever in the last week.”

Wissa wants out of Brentford

Brentford striker Yoane Wissa has tried to force a move to Newcastle (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Yoane Wissa has urged Brentford to “keep their word” and allow him to leave before Monday’s transfer deadline.

The 28-year-old posted on Instagram claiming the club has “significantly changed its position” having previously “put in writing” that he could depart should a fair offer be made.

Newcastle had an offer of £35million plus add-ons rejected earlier in August for the forward who scored 19 Premier League goals last season.

The window closes for Premier League teams at 7pm, with Magpies striker Alexander Isak and Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi among others who may be on the move.