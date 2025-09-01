Man Utd’s Rasmus Hojlund joins Napoli on loan while Antony returns to Real Betis

Rasmus Hojlund has joined Napoli on a season-long loan and Manchester United outcast Antony has finally sealed his return to Real Betis.

Ruben Amorim has spent the summer reshaping the squad in his image, with Marcus Rashford departing on loan to Barcelona and Alejandro Garnacho this weekend joining Chelsea for £40million.

Jadon Sancho is set to join Aston Villa on a season-long loan before Monday’s transfer deadline, which has seen two other big-money flops head for the exit.

Hojlund joined from Atalanta two years ago for £64m plus a potential £8m in add-ons, but the striker only scored 14 goals in 62 Premier League appearances.

The 22-year-old has now joined Napoli on loan, with the Serie A champions confirming the deal includes “an obligation to buy”.

That fee is believed to be 44 million euros (£38m) and comes into effect if Antonio Conte’s side qualify for the Champions League.

Hojlund is followed out of United by Antony, who signed from Ajax in 2022 in an eye-watering deal worth an initial 95 million euros (£82.1m) plus a potential five million euros (£4.3m) in add-ons.

The club’s second-most expensive signing of all-time has fallen well short of that lofty price tag, scoring 12 goals in 96 appearances and ending last season on loan at Betis.

The Brazil international shone for the Spanish side and, after protracted talks, has finally secured a permanent return to the club.

Antony has joined Betis for up to 25m euros (£21.6m) with United including a 50 per cent sell-on clause into the deal. United are not believed to have paid a settlement fee to the player.