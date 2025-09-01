Man Utd swoop for goalkeeper Senne Lammens on deadline day

Manchester United have completed the deadline-day signing of highly-rated Antwerp goalkeeper Senne Lammens, having moved on big-money flops Rasmus Hojlund, Antony and Jadon Sancho.

Ruben Amorim’s side have undergone a summer rebuild on the back of the Red Devils’ worst top-flight season in 51 years and damaging Europa League final defeat to Tottenham.

United signed attackers Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko for what could end up being a combined £207.2million and have now upgraded their goalkeeping department.

A variety of options were considered, including Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez, before a 21m euros (£18.2m) plus add-ons deadline-day deal for Antwerp shot-stopper Lammens was finalised.

“I am extremely proud to be joining Manchester United, it is a real dream come true,” the 23-year-old said after signing a deal until 2030 at Old Trafford.

“The past few years have been an amazing journey, it’s now ended in an incredible destination and hopefully the beginning of something special.

“You can feel the positive atmosphere that is being created here, and I know that I can make a real impact at the club in the coming years. I cannot wait to get to know my team-mates and begin working with Ruben and the coaching staff.

“This is the perfect place to keep developing, grow together with this exciting team and achieve my career objectives.”

Director of football Jason Wilcox said: “Senne is an excellent young goalkeeper with great potential; we are delighted that he has chosen to join Manchester United after significant interest from a number of clubs.”