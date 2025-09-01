Liverpool seal £125m signing of Alexander Isak but Marc Guehi deal falls through

Liverpool have completed the signing of striker Alexander Isak from Newcastle for a British record transfer fee of £125million.

Isak has signed a six year contract and will wear the number nine shirt at Anfield, ending a saga in which the Sweden international effectively forced through his departure from St James’ Park.

But the Reds’ move to add long-term target Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace collapsed at the last minute when the Eagles refused to sanction the sale after failing to sign suitable reinforcements.

Isak told Liverpool’s website: “It’s been a long journey to get here. But I’m super-happy to be a part of this team, this club and everything it stands for. It’s something I’m proud of and I’m really looking forward to it.

“I’m just happy it’s done and that I can get back to work. I’m looking forward to seeing my team-mates and the fans, and getting back out there.”

Isak had been absent from the Newcastle squad since their pre-season tour of Asia, and had accused the Magpies of breaking a commitment that he could leave if a suitable offer came in from a big club.

Isak was accused of engineering his move away from St James’ Park (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Newcastle, for whom he scored 54 times in 86 Premier League appearances, issued a notably terse statement in which they confirmed Isak’s departure for “a significant British record transfer fee”.

However, the Reds did not have it all their own way on transfer deadline day as their hopes of signing Guehi were dashed at the 11th hour.

Palace’s aborted bid to land Igor Julio as a replacement is understood to be the reason why the Eagles pulled the plug on the deadline-day deal.

Guehi, whose contract at Selhurst Park runs out at the end of the season, had completed a medical and looked set to swell manager Arne Slot’s defensive options.

Marc Guehi will return to Crystal Palace, where he scored on Sunday (David Davies/PA)

Nevertheless confirmation of Isak’s arrival capped an extraordinary transfer window for the Premier League champions.

Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong are among those to have already signed since the end of last season in a significant summer outlay.

Palace had brought in Toulouse centre-back Jaydee Canvot earlier on deadline day but were unwilling to let Guehi leave without a further addition – and Julio’s decision to move to West Ham effectively scuppered the deal.

Marc Guehi had been expected to complete his move to Liverpool (John Walton/PA)

The Eagles were already reluctant to let Guehi leave for anything less than £40m, but with the 25-year-old in the final year of his contract, they had grudgingly accepted Liverpool’s valuation.

Guehi will now return to south London, where he appeared to have played his final game on Sunday when he scored in his side’s 3-0 thrashing of Aston Villa.