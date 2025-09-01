Jadon Sancho lined up for deadline-day switch from Man Utd to Aston Villa

Jadon Sancho looks set for a deadline-day move to Aston Villa as talks with Manchester United progress over a season-long loan, the PA news agency understands.

The 25-year-old has fallen well short of expectations since making a £73million move to Old Trafford from Borussia Dortmund in 2021.

Sancho has made just 83 appearances and scored 12 goals for United, who have been looking to shift him all summer – just as they were this time last year.

Emiliano Martinez is wanted by Manchester United (Adam Davy/PA)

The England international spent the second half of 2023/24 on loan at Borussia Dortmund and last season on loan at Chelsea, who paid £5m to get out of their deal to sign him for £25m.

Roma were among the interested parties this summer but Sancho seems set to stay in the Premier League, with negotiations progressing well with Villa over a season-long loan.

The move for the winger – whose contract runs until next summer with an option for a further year – comes as United look at Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

The Argentina international was conspicuous by his absence from the side that lost 3-0 Crystal Palace on Sunday and boss Unai Emery offered no guarantees over his future after the game.

United have been attempting to sign Antwerp goalkeeper Senne Lammens, but a deal has yet to be struck with the Belgian club. The 23-year-old has missed his side’s last two games.

Quite what a move for either goalkeeper would mean for unconvincing Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir remains to be seen.

Antony is set to rejoin Real Betis (Jane Barlow/PA)

United are expected to be busy on deadline day, with Real Betis finally close to re-signing Antony.

The LaLiga side agreed a deal worth up to 25m euros (£21.7m) with a 50 per cent sell-on last week, with an impasse over the move seemingly now overcome.

Misfiring striker Rasmus Hojlund could complete his season-long move to Napoli, with a significant loan fee involved in a switch that would become permanent if they qualify for the Champions League.

Unwanted left-back Tyrell Malacia has been linked to Spain with Elche, while Kobbie Mainoo last week saw a request to leave on loan rebuffed by head coach Ruben Amorim.