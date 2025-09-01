Former British and European heavyweight champion Joe Bugner dies aged 75

Joe Bugner, the British heavyweight who took Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier the distance, has died at the age of 75.

Hungary-born Bugner was starved of affection in the UK after sending national treasure Henry Cooper into retirement with a debated points win in 1971 to capture the British, Commonwealth and European crowns.

Twice outpointed by Ali, the second time when challenging for the world heavyweight title, and once by Frazier, Bugner also came up short against Rob Lyle, Earnie Shavers and Frank Bruno.

Bugner, right, fighting against former heavyweight champion Joe Frazier (PA)

A career spanning 32 years ended once and for all in 1999, by which time he had relocated to Australia, where he spent the final years of his life in a care home after being diagnosed with dementia.

The British Boxing Board of Control said: “It is with great sadness that the former British, European, Commonwealth heavyweight champion and World Championship contender Joe Bugner has passed away at his care home in Brisbane, Australia.

“The British Boxing Board of Control passes on its condolences to Joe’s family.”

Bugner, who was a child refugee when he moved to Britain after his family fled Hungary amid the 1956 Soviet invasion, won 69 of his 83 contests – 41 inside the distance – with 13 defeats and one draw.

Bugner celebrating victory at Royal Albert Hall (PA)

As well as edging out Cooper by a quarter of a point on referee Harry Gibbs’ scorecard when fights were tallied in fractions, Bugner held the British title twice and was a three-time European champion.

He retired after a stoppage loss to Bruno in 1987 but financial strife contributed to a comeback after eight years away and he won the Australian title as well as the lightly-regarded WBF belt, aged 48.

Bugner was affectionately known as ‘Aussie Joe’ in the last few years as a boxer, having been warmly received Down Under in a manner he had been unaccustomed to during his career in Britain.

Post-boxing, Bugner was involved within the film industry and appeared on the popular television show ‘I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!’ in 2009.

Promoter Frank Warren wrote on X: “Sad news to hear of the passing of Joe Bugner, former British, European and Commonwealth Champion, and a man who went the distance with both Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier

“He also participated in the first fight I did on ITV – a great man who will be missed. I’m sending my regards to his family. May he rest in peace.”