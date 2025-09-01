Chelsea in talks to recall Marc Guiu from Sunderland as Liam Delap injury cover

Chelsea are in talks to bring Marc Guiu back from his loan at Sunderland as they seek cover for injured striker Liam Delap, the PA news agency understands.

Delap limped out of Saturday’s 2-0 win over Fulham at Stamford Bridge with a hamstring problem and could be out for up to two months.

The Blues responded by ordering Nicolas Jackson back from Germany, where he had just landed to complete a year-long loan agreed earlier on Saturday, and despite the 24-year-old initially refusing to return it is understood Bayern have now themselves backed out of the deal.

However, Jackson and his team remained hopeful on Monday that an understanding could still be reached between the clubs.

At present, summer-signing Joao Pedro is the only fit striker upon whom head coach Enzo Maresca will be able to call after the international break.

Guiu moved to Stamford Bridge from Barcelona in 2024 and scored six times in 16 appearances last season, all of them coming in the league phase of the Conference League.

He is yet to score in the Premier League and Chelsea had hoped for him to continue his development on Wearside, though his time with Regis Le Bris’ side could be coming to an end after only one league appearance.