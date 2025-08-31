Sunday’s briefing: Man Utd finally win and Newcastle sign new striker

Manchester United eased some of the pressure on boss Ruben Amorim with a last-gasp Premier League victory over Burnley.

It proved a frustrating day for Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson, whose loan move to Bayern Munich was scrapped by the Blues after Liam Delap succumbed to injury.

There was better news for Newcastle, however, as they completed a club-record move for Stuttgart striker Nick Woltemade.

Just deserts for Amorim

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim endured a rollercoaster of emotions during the victory over Burnley (Martin Rickett/PA)

Ruben Amorim claimed Manchester United were deserved winners after Bruno Fernandes’ penalty deep into stoppage time saw them scrape a 3-2 victory over Burnley.

In a week that saw them suffer a shock penalty shoot-out loss to League Two Grimsby in the Carabao Cup, United only just got over the line with Fernandes scoring in the seventh minute of added time.

“It ended well,” the embattled Amorim said. “I think we deserved to win the game. I think we created a lot of chances. We should go to the half-time with a bigger advantage.

“And then… every possession near our box, they can score, we are in that moment, so we start always chasing a lot of things. But we deserved and we tried until the last minute to score goals, we had our chances and in the end we deserved to win.”

Swift Blues return for Jackson

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson’s loan move to Bayern Munich was called off at the last minute (Peter Byrne/PA)

Chelsea have cancelled Nicolas Jackson’s loan move to Bayern Munich after Liam Delap was ruled out for “six to eight weeks” following their controversial 2-0 win over Fulham at Stamford Bridge.

Delap limped off with a hamstring problem 13 minutes into the west London derby, and after head coach Enzo Maresca initially refused to rule out the club re-entering the transfer market with just over 48 hours of the window remaining, the decision has been taken to inform Bayern that Jackson will be staying.

However, PA understands that the 24-year-old, who had already landed in Germany looking to complete a year-long loan with an option for the Bundesliga champions to buy him for £56million, is furious with the club’s U-turn.

Earlier on Saturday, Christopher Nkunku’s £36million move to AC Milan was confirmed, meaning Maresca would have been left with summer signing Joao Pedro as his only fit striker.

In the Nick of time

Nick Woltemade watched from the stands as Newcastle drew 0-0 at Leeds (Nigel French/PA)

Newcastle have completed a club-record £65m deal to sign Woltemade from Bundesliga side Stuttgart.

The 23-year-old Germany international said: “I’m really happy to be at this amazing club. From the first contact, I felt like the club really wanted me and had big plans for me.

“It’s a big step in my life to leave Germany but everybody has welcomed me so well and it already feels like family. I have a really good feeling from speaking to the head coach that this is the right place for me to find my best level.

“I know the stadium from watching games on television – it looks amazing and I know the atmosphere is crazy. I’m really excited to play and start scoring goals here.”

What’s on today?

Premier League champions Liverpool face fellow contenders Arsenal on Sunday (Peter Byrne/PA)

Champions Liverpool have an early chance to stamp their authority on this season’s title race when they welcome challengers Arsenal to Anfield.

Manchester City head for Brighton and struggling West Ham face a trip to Nottingham Forest, while Aston Villa welcome Crystal Palace.

North of the border, Rangers and Celtic will attempt to exorcise their Champions League misery in the first Old Firm encounter of the season at Ibrox.