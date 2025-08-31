Jordan Cox: Oval Invincibles’ success is down to a settled squad

Jordan Cox believes Oval Invincibles’ third consecutive Hundred title is down to a settled squad and issued an impassioned defence of the 100-ball competition ahead of potential changes next year.

Cox finished as men’s Player of the Year after an outstanding tally of 367 runs, including a knock of 40 in a one-sided final against Trent Rockets on Sunday.

Essex batter Cox shared an 87-run stand with Will Jacks, who smashed 72 to help Invincibles post 168 for five and Rockets struggled to 142 for eight in reply with Nathan Sowter the pick of the winning bowlers with three for 25.

This was the final edition of the tournament in its current guise with the ownership of the eight franchises now in new hands after the England and Wales Cricket Board sold each team off in a big-money auction earlier this summer.

Invincibles have retained a core group of players since the inaugural competition in 2021, but under new owners the Ambani family – who run Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League – a name change could occur and the squad may be broken up.

Cox said: “It could be (disrupted). I have seen things, but I don’t know if they are 110 per cent yet.

“Obviously it’s nice to play with people that you know. I’ve now been with this team for five years and it is amazing.

“You build a very good connection with them and I think that is why we play better. We’re a team that has seven players still in the team (from day one) and you build a relationship outside of cricket as well.”

Oval Invincibles captain Sam Billings lifts the trophy (John Walton/PA)

Asked how he would feel about wholesale changes, Cox admitted: “Yeah, devastated, but what will be, will be.

“We will try our best to keep a little group together, but the world and the cricket world is changing. Whatever they do, people in the hierarchy will do that. We’ll just try to play cricket and entertain.”

New ownership could result in the 100-ball competition being switched to the worldwide Twenty20 format.

But Cox warned: “I absolutely love the format. I think it’s the best format. I know a few people want it to go to T20, but why would you want to be the second best comp in the world?

“We stand out with this. You are never going to be better than the IPL, so what’s the point of changing and being second best? This is perfect for English cricket. Friends, family and kids love to come and watch, so why ruin it? That’s my personal opinion of course.”

Once Jacks had blitzed his way to 72 and Sowter reduced Rockets to 37 for three, the result was a formality, despite Marcus Stoinis’ gutsy cameo of 64 at the death.

Rockets captain David Willey felt Saturday’s rain-affected Eliminator – which had to be abandoned after only five balls in reply to Northern Superchargers’ 119 for five – had taken its toll on his side, who also lost Sam Cook and Lockie Ferguson to pre-match injuries.

“Yesterday was not ideal. Not that it’s an excuse but long day. Ultimately we didn’t put in our best performance. Down a bit with the ball in areas and then a little bit with the bat. Overall we were just outplayed by a better team,” Willey said.

“Our attitude was very much to put our best performance in and we haven’t done that.”