Dominik Szoboszlai free-kick gives Liverpool victory over Arsenal

Dominik Szoboszlai’s jaw-dropping free-kick sealed reigning Premier League champions Liverpool a late 1-0 victory against last season’s runners-up Arsenal.

Sunday’s eagerly-anticipated tussle between the title contenders had been heading for a forgettable fourth successive top-flight draw between these sides at Anfield.

But Szoboszlai’s 30-yard stunner would light up a turgid affair in the 83rd minute and seal Arne Slot’s Reds a hard-fought win against Mikel Arteta’s Gunners in spectacular fashion.

The makeshift right-back’s incredible free-kick kissed the inside of the post as it beat David Raya in front of the Kop, sparking wild celebrations and chants of “champions”.

Liverpool head into the international break top of the Premier League after starting their title defence with three wins and more excitement possibly follows on deadline day.

Alexander Isak and Marc Guehi are in the big-spending Reds’ sights on Monday having beaten Arsenal, who will be hoping William Saliba has avoided anything serious after limping off inside five minutes.

The defender was hurt challenging Hugo Ekitike and replaced by summer signing Cristhian Mosquera – an enforced alteration that followed a pre-match change in the VAR booth.

John Brooks replaced Michael Salisbury after his error in Saturday’s game between Chelsea and Fulham, and helped oversee a physical test that lacked creativity and clear-cut chances.

Cody Gakpo drove inside and sent an early 25-yarder skipping wide, while Noni Madueke posed no end of problems to left-back Milos Kerkez at the other end.

The Arsenal winger won numerous corners, with one of those midway through the first half ending in him forcing a smart save from Alisson.

Liverpool were below par but Raya nearly gifted them a 33rd-minute opener. Virgil van Dijk intercepted the goalkeeper’s underhit pass through the middle, but he failed to find Mohamed Salah.

Kerkez sent a Madueke shot looping behind as Arsenal had some half-chances before a break from which play continued in a similar pattern.

Neither side mustered a serious shot until the 60th minute, when Florian Wirtz’s strike was too hot to handle for Raya. Ekitike was first to react and the loose ball was bundled into the net, only for the goal to be ruled out for offside against the forward.

Liverpool and their fans increased the intensity from that moment, with Gakpo seeing a hopeful attempt held and Raya just managing to stop a delicate Salah cross finding Wirtz.

Arteta reacted by introducing Martin Odegaard and new signing Eberechi Eze for the final 20 minutes, allowing for more intricate, creative play.

Liverpool lost Ibrahima Konate to an injury and looked to be running out of ideas in attack, only for a moment of magic in front of the Kop.

Martin Zubimendi was booked for a foul on Curtis Jones 30 yards from goal and Szoboszlai took aim with a breathtaking free-kick that found the top left corner.

Anfield was rocking as Arsenal pushed for a leveller, with Eze’s penalty appeals against Joe Gomez ignored before Konate’s replacement stopped Viktor Gyokeres meeting a cross.

Record signing Wirtz limped off as the clock wound down, with Arsenal failing to eke out an equaliser as they pushed until the end.