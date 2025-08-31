Daniil Medvedev splits from coach Gilles Cervara after US Open meltdown

Daniil Medvedev has split from his long-time coach Gilles Cervara following his US Open meltdown.

The pair had worked together full-time since 2017 after Medvedev moved from Russia to the south of France as a teenager, with Cervara guiding him to the world number one ranking and the US Open title in 2021.

But this season has been difficult for Medvedev and their parting of ways comes a week after the 29-year-old rowed with umpire Greg Allensworth and riled up the crowd during his first-round loss to Benjamin Bonzi before smashing his racket.

It was the latest incident of Medvedev losing his temper on court and cost him nearly 40 per cent of his prize money, with the world number 13 fined 42,500 US dollars (approximately £31,500).

Writing on Instagram, Medvedev said: “Thank you Gilles. Amazing 8-10 years together, 20 titles, world number 1 but most importantly a lot of fun moments and memories that will stay with us forever. I am grateful to you for guiding me through all these years and let’s see what life brings us in the future.”

The pair’s relationship was not always smooth, with Frenchman Cervara walking out of several matches because of Medvedev’s attitude on court.

But they also had great success, with Medvedev reaching five more grand slam finals and winning 20 titles, while Cervara was named the ATP’s coach of the year in 2019.

Daniil Medvedev argues with umpire Greg Allensworth during his US Open loss (Adam Hunger/AP)

Cervara wrote on Instagram: “Daniil. Our fantastic eight-season adventure together comes to an end. Like a symbolic wink of life, it’s after this US Open tournament that we end our collaboration.

“I am grateful and happy for all the great things and wonderful experiences we were able to experience together on the court during these eight years. It will remain etched in my memory forever.

“I thank you for placing your trust in me. I gave EVERYTHING, every second, for our shared goals. I loved training you, coaching you, supporting you (even when it was difficult), and finding solutions with you and the team to help you perform.

“I will keep in mind your unconventional magic as a player, which is your strength. It will return, I’m sure. I wish you all the success you aspire to as a player in the future. And a happy life as a man.”