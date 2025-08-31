Carlos Alcaraz thrills US Open crowd as he eases into quarter-finals

Carlos Alcaraz delved into his box of tricks to beat Arthur Rinderknech and become the youngest man in the open era to reach 13 grand slam quarter-finals.

For the first time in those 13 appearances, the Spaniard has made it through to the last eight without dropping a set, easing to a 7-6 (3) 6-3 6-4 victory over Frenchman Rinderknech.

At 22 years and three months, he is younger than both Bjorn Borg and Boris Becker, who are the only other two men to make as many major quarter-finals before turning 23.

Alcaraz had needed treatment for knee pain in the previous round but had shrugged off any concerns and there were no signs of any recurrence here.

The Spaniard had the New York crowd on their feet when he won a point in a tight opening set with a shot played behind his back, while in the third set he pulled out a succession of brilliant passes.

“Sometimes I practise it, I’m not going to lie,” said Alcaraz with a smile when asked about his unconventional shots.

“I don’t practise it too many times, it’s just if the opportunity is there I will try. And then in the match it’s kind of the same. Why not? The people like it. I like playing tennis like this.”

Alcaraz will face his highest-ranked opponent so far next, with Czech 20th seed Jiri Lehecka awaiting him following a 7-6 (4) 6-4 2-6 6-2 win against veteran Adrian Mannarino.