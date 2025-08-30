Wilson Isidor leaves it late to secure last-gasp victory for Sunderland

Wilson Isidor scored a last-gasp header as Sunderland came from behind to beat Brentford 2-1 at the Stadium of Light.

Dango Ouattara had a goal disallowed for offside in the first half and the visitors’ frustrations continued when Kevin Schade’s penalty was comfortably saved by Robin Roefs after the break.

A game of few clear-cut chances took a dramatic twist in the final 15 minutes as Igor Thiago’s header broke the deadlock, but Enzo Le Fee levelled from the penalty spot five minutes later.

Sunderland continued to push and substitute Isidor nodded home in stoppage-time to snatch three points.

The Black Cats made two changes from their league defeat to Burnley as Le Fee came in alongside Nordi Mukiele, who made his Premier League debut.

Yoane Wissa was still absent for Brentford, who named an unchanged team from their league win against Aston Villa and included another start for Jordan Henderson, who made his return to Wearside.

Sunderland used both wings to their advantage in the early stages with Reinildo Mandava and Chemsdine Talbi sending in curling crosses.

Mukiele blasted a powerful effort over the bar from Trai Hume’s corner and shouts for handball in the build-up were waved away by referee Anthony Taylor.

The hosts continued to pile the pressure on Brentford, who nearly paid for an error at the back when Hume’s cross was spilled by Caoimhin Kelleher and Sepp van den Berg quickly cleared to prevent Le Fee from pouncing.

Brentford looked to strike down the right flank as Ouattara had a cross cleared before Schade flicked a header wide from Mikkel Damsgaard’s ball.

The visitors thought they had the lead in the 21st minute when Ouattara rolled the ball into the bottom corner from Nathan Collins’ threaded pass, but the goal was ruled out following a VAR check for offside.

Sunderland were again met by some solid Brentford defending as Van den Berg made a crucial intervention around the six-yard area to stab away a low Noah Sadiki pass.

Both sides had chances before the break when Schade headed a Damsgaard corner over the crossbar and Kelleher held Omar Alderete’s deflected strike.

Brentford grew into the second half as Damsgaard and Michael Kayode tried to link up and they were awarded a penalty after Mandava fouled Collins in the area.

Schade stepped up to the spot for the visitors, but his tame effort to the left was easily saved by Roefs.

Sunderland then broke down the left wing through Le Fee and he crossed into an unmarked Habib Diarra, but the midfielder scuffed his shot wide.

In a thrilling finale, Brentford took the lead in the 77th minute when substitute Frank Onyeka whipped a cross in for Thiago and his header bounced in off the underside of the crossbar.

Sunderland were then awarded a penalty only moments later when Rico Henry fouled Diarra in the box from a corner and Le Fee coolly slotted his spot-kick past Kelleher to level.

There was further drama in store as Isidor found a late winner in the sixth minute of added time, heading underneath Kelleher from Granit Xhaka’s excellent cross to snatch a second league win this season.