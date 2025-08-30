Trent Rockets into final as rain ruins Hundred men’s eliminator

Trent Rockets progressed to the men’s Hundred final after rain caused the abandonment of Saturday’s eliminator against Northern Superchargers at the Oval.

The Rockets advanced to Sunday’s showpiece against Oval Invincibles at Lord’s due to having finished second in the group stage, a place above the Superchargers.

Showers in south London delayed the start of the contest by 20 minutes, prompted two hour-long interruptions, and eventually wiped out the game out altogether.

Andrew Flintoff’s Superchargers had made 119 for five from 75 balls before the Rockets twice started to chase adjusted targets – 131 off 75 and then 105 off 55.

Rockets openers Tom Banton and Joe Root initially faced just one ball before being forced back off.

A further four deliveries eventually followed, only for a final heavy downpour to prompt umpires James Middlebrook and Martin Saggers to finally pull the plug on the match at 9.52pm.

Dan Lawrence top scored for the Superchargers with an unbeaten 44 off 31 balls, while Dawid Malan made 29 and David Miller blasted 28.

Earlier, teenager Davina Perrin made history with a 42-ball century to lift the Superchargers into the women’s final after they defeated defending champions London Spirit by 42 runs.

Perrin became just the second woman after Tammy Beaumont in 2023 to reach three figures in the 100-ball tournament with a stunning 101 off 43 balls, which included 15 fours and five sixes.

It was the fastest ton in the women’s competition and second quickest overall, with only Harry Brook’s 41-ball hundred for the Superchargers against Welsh Fire in 2023 eclipsing this salvo from Perrin.

When that was put to her, the 18-year-old, who was run out at the non-striker’s end, laughed and told Sky Sports: “One ball? Damn, I better hit the gym so I can send those sixes a bit further!

“It felt pretty brilliant. It’s not every day you get to find yourself in that state of flow and in the zone and it’s when you’re there, stay in the present and take every ball as they come.”

Watched on by around 20 family and friends, Perrin clubbed an attack featuring England-capped players Issy Wong, Charlie Dean and Sarah Glenn to all parts to underpin the Superchargers’ 214 for five.

It was the highest ever total by a woman’s team by far – the previous best was 181 for three by Welsh Fire when Beaumont made her century – and it was too many for the Spirit in Saturday’s eliminator.

Grace Ballinger and Annabel Sutherland claimed three wickets apiece to leave last year’s winners short on 172 for nine as Superchargers set up a showdown with unbeaten Southern Brave in Sunday’s final.