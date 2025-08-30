Man Utd rescued by added-time Bruno Fernandes penalty in victory over Burnley

Bruno Fernandes’ stoppage-time penalty saved Manchester United’s blushes and secured Ruben Amorim’s misfiring men a dramatic, and much-needed, 3-2 win against promoted Burnley.

All eyes were on the Red Devils after Wednesday’s Carabao Cup humiliation at the hands of League Two side Grimsby plunged the club into an early-season crisis.

Amorim’s position will remain under scrutiny after Saturday’s hard-fought win against Burnley, but United at least head into the international break on the back of their first win of the season.

Bruno Fernandes celebrates scoring the winner (Martin Rickett/PA)

The hosts dominated the first half and, having been denied a penalty after the VAR intervened, took the lead when a Casemiro header crashed back off the crossbar and in off Clarets captain Josh Cullen.

But life is rarely straightforward at United and Matheus Cunha almost immediately pulled up hurt, with Lyle Foster levelling for Burnley early in the second half.

Bryan Mbeumo, who missed the key penalty in the shootout loss at Grimsby, instantly put United back ahead, but shaky Altay Bayindir spilled a shot into the path of Jaidon Anthony to equalise for Scott Parker’s side.

United boss Amorim looked drained and out of ideas, but the VAR picked up Anthony’s pull on Amad Diallo in stoppage time and Fernandes kept his cool to score from the spot having missed a penalty at Fulham.

There was a huge sense of relief at Old Trafford, where defiant supporters had belted out Amorim’s song during a bright start.

Josh Cullen’s own goal gave Manchester United the lead (Martin Rickett/PA)

Martin Dubravka, who spent a brief spell on loan at United, denied Leny Yoro and Cunha as the hosts flew out of the block, with Mbeumo doing brilliantly to force a strong save.

Mbeumo struck across the face of goal before Mason Mount went down in the box under pressure from Kyle Walker. Sam Barrott awarded a penalty but VAR Stuart Attwell pointed him to the monitor and the referee overturned his decision.

United were frustrated but continued undeterred, opening the scoring in the 27th minute.

Casemiro was left unmarshalled from a Fernandes free-kick, with his header crashing off the crossbar and ricocheting back towards goal off Cullen. Dubravka was unable to stop it crossing the line.

The mood soon darkened, though, as Cunha pulled up during a foot race and indicated he needed to come off.

Matheus Cunha pulled up with an injury (Martin Rickett/PA)

United continued strongly, barring a strike over by their former midfielder Hannibal Mejbri.

Mount met a corner at the near post with a flicked header that clipped the crossbar and Dubravka denied a fizzing Diallo volley.

The right-wingback wasted a glorious chance to extend United’s lead in stoppage time and Burnley punished their lack of cutting edge in the 55th minute.

United were caught napping as Jacob Bruun Larsen’s cross directed home from six yards by Foster. The away corner erupted but it proved the shortest of short-lived celebrations.

The resulting kick off was played back to Bayindir, whose long ball forward was flicked on by Joshua Zirkzee. Diogo Dalot took possession and cut back for Mbeumo to slam home in the 57th minute.

Bryan Mbeumo celebrates his first Old Trafford goal for Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)

There was a let off for United as Foster had strayed marginally offside before scoring having rounded Bayindir, who was back in goal after Andre Onana’s Cleethorpes calamity.

Fernandes drove wide as the helter-skelter stretch continued, with Burnley hitting back in the 66th minute.

Walker’s long throw-in was twice flicked on and freshly introduced Loum Tchaouna’s shot was parried by Bayindir into the danger zone, where Anthony directed home via a Kobbie Mainoo touch.

Amorim turned to summer signing Benjamin Sesko in a bid to snatch victory and, while he proved a handful and went close with a header, Burnley were holding firm.

United were heading towards a draw but Anthony’s panicked shirt pull on Diallo led to a late spot-kick. Amorim could not watch but Fernandes found the net.