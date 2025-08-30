Leeds and Newcastle share spoils in stalemate

Leeds and Newcastle shared the points in a Premier League stalemate at Elland Road that failed to catch fire.

Newcastle’s Jacob Murphy went closest to breaking the deadlock with a thumping second-half effort that was well saved by Leeds goalkeeper Lucas Perri.

But Leeds were worthy of a fourth point from their first three league matches and substitute Dominic Calvert-Lewin could have snatched it for the home side when denied by Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope in the closing stages.

It was a positive response from Daniel Farke’s side following last Sunday’s 5-0 defeat at Arsenal and their disappointing midweek Carabao Cup exit at Sheffield Wednesday.

Newcastle, who also drew 0-0 at Aston Villa on the opening day, are left waiting for their first win of the season after Monday’s 3-2 home defeat to Liverpool.

Leeds were without injured pair Ethan Ampadu and fellow midfielder Ao Tanaka – arguably their best two players last season – so Sean Longstaff made his first start for the club, as did striker Lukas Nmecha.

Longstaff made an early impression against his boyhood club with two crunching tackles in midfield, but Newcastle were first to threaten when Will Osula, making his first league start for the visitors, saw his shot blocked by Gabriel Gudmundsson.

Leeds responded and almost caught Newcastle on the break as Nmecha was inches away from connecting with Willy Gnonto’s diagonal pass into the box.

Anton Stach fired off target, Gudmundsson’s superb low cross evaded Jayden Bogle at the far post and Gnonto’s effort was deflected for a corner as Leeds looked to build momentum.

But Newcastle wrestled back more control before the break and Murphy tested Perri as the first half ended even.

Jacob Ramsey, another full debutant for the visitors, was replaced by Lewis Miley during the interval and this time Leeds were first to threaten as Bogle lashed a shot over the crossbar.

Murphy was Newcastle’s stand-out player and his fierce 20-yard effort forced Perri into a flying save before Leeds sent on fresh legs, with Brenden Aaronson and Jack Harrison replacing Daniel James and Gnonto.

Kieran Trippier and Murphy, surprisingly, made way for Lewis Hall and Anthony Elanga soon after as both managers looked to tilt a finely-balanced game in their side’s favour.

Calvert-Lewin stepped off the bench for Nmecha to make his first league appearance for Leeds and was denied a scoring chance by his heavy first touch as he raced on to Harrison’s pass.

The former Everton striker then went close to a last-minute winner when he fired straight at Pope after being played into the box.