Graham Potter believes Mateus Fernandes will be a hit with West Ham fans

West Ham boss Graham Potter believes new signing Mateus Fernandes could become a fans’ favourite at the London Stadium.

Fernandes, 21, completed his £40million move from Southampton on Friday, signing a five-year deal, and Potter feels the midfielder is ready to make the “next step”.

The Portugal Under-21 international is eligible for Sunday’s Premier League game at Nottingham Forest.

Potter said: “I think he brings quality, character, desire and personality to the squad. He’s someone we’ve known about and watched for a while, and we’re delighted to have him here with us.

“I think our fans will really like him. He’s at an exciting stage of his career, he’s already got some Premier League experience and we’re looking forward to him taking the next step with us.”

Fernandes was a stand-out performer for Southampton during their torrid relegation season after joining from Sporting for £15m in the summer of 2024.

He scored twice in 36 Premier League appearances last season for the Saints, who became the first club to be relegated from the top flight with as many as seven games remaining.

Mateus Fernandes, centre, scored two goals in 36 Premier League appearances last season for Southampton (Nick Potts/PA)

“Last season didn’t go how he or Southampton would have planned,” Potter said. “But I think every experience you have in life, good or bad, is an opportunity for you to learn and develop, and get stronger.

“I’m sure he wouldn’t have enjoyed the experience last year, but I think it’s made him more determined, more aware of how difficult this league is and of how difficult being a top professional player is.

“He’s got ambition, he’s got humility and he’s got professionalism, so I think he’ll take every experience he has and use it to improve.”

Potter is under increasing pressure as his bottom-placed side bid for their first points of the season at the City Ground.

The Hammers followed up an opening-day 3-0 defeat at newly-promoted Sunderland with a heavy 5-1 home loss to Chelsea and were beaten 3-2 at Wolves in midweek to make an early Carabao Cup exit.

Potter added: “We know it’s up to us to change things and we’ve been working really hard to put things right.

“The players are responsible enough to understand what they’ve got to do. We’ve done some good work and we’re looking forward to the weekend.

“I do think we’ve done a lot of good work in terms of the culture and the foundation of the group being better.

“There’s connection and commitment in this team and I believe we’re not far from a performance and a result that gets us moving in a different direction, that ultimately is the key to building trust and turning things around.”