Coco Gauff through at the US Open with little fuss

Coco Gauff found some calm at the US Open as she eased into the fourth round.

The third seed was in tears on Arthur Ashe Stadium on Thursday night as she again struggled with her serve before battling to victory over Donna Vekic.

Gauff is trying to remodel her action and there were four more double faults in the third round against Magdalena Frech, but the American was always in control in a 6-3 6-1 victory.

“It’s been an emotional week,” she said. “I needed those tough moments to be able to move forward. I was putting so much pressure on myself but I’m really out here trying to enjoy it and I think today showed I was really having fun out there.”

The only moments of concern for Gauff came in the first set when she was pegged back from 3-0 to 3-3, but she only lost one game thereafter.

“I thought today I played well,” she said. “It was tough playing two night matches and then having to play with the shade on one side, tough to see the ball, but overall I’m very happy with how I played and to be through to the fourth round.”