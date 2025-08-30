Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson to join Bayern Munich on season-long loan

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson is to join Bayern Munich on a season-long loan ahead of a potential £56.2million transfer.

The PA news agency understands Chelsea will receive an initial loan fee of £13m and that the German champions have a purchase option on the Senegal international.

That option is understood to worth £56.2m and the 24-year-old has travelled to Germany to finalise the move.

Nicolas Jackson (left) scored in last season’s Conference League final against Real Betis (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA)

Jackson joined Chelsea from Villarreal in 2023 for around £32m, scoring 30 goals in 81 appearances for the Blues.

He helped Chelsea win the UEFA Conference League last season – scoring in the 4-1 final victory over Real Betis – and qualify for the Champions League.

Jackson was not involved in their first two Premier League games of the new campaign, following the arrival of summer signings Joao Pedro and Liam Delap.

Chelsea have meanwhile confirmed the departure of Christopher Nkunku on a permanent transfer to AC Milan.

The France international joined the west London club from RB Leipzig in 2023, scoring 18 goals in 62 appearances during a spell impacted by injury.

“We thank Christo for his efforts throughout his time at the club and wish him well as he begins a new chapter in his career,” read a statement on Chelsea’s website.