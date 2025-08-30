Chelsea claim controversial derby victory over Fulham to maintain strong start

Chelsea recorded a controversial 2-0 west London derby victory over Fulham at Stamford Bridge to maintain their strong start to the Premier League season.

The scoreline however was hardly a reflection of the visitors’ role in a diverting tussle that came to life midway through the first half when 18-year-old Josh King was denied a first league goal by a VAR call that enraged manager Marco Silva and irrevocably soured the mood of away fans in the Shed End.

Pedro Muniz was the player penalised, judged to have been reckless in his challenge on Trevoh Chalobah before the ball was worked to King, who finished into the corner with aplomb.

Joao Pedro (left) headed Chelsea in front at the end of the nine added first-half minutes (Adam Davy/PA)

Fulham’s joy at taking the lead was transformed into a bitter sense of injustice for what remained of the derby following a lengthy pitchside review by referee Robert Jones.

Striker Joao Pedro headed Chelsea in front at the end of the nine added minutes that resulted from the hold-up.

There was further reason for Fulham’s agitation in the second half, a two-fold VAR call that first exonerated Pedro of a foul then penalised Ryan Sessegnon for handball, allowing Enzo Fernandez to double the lead from the penalty spot.

The best early chances had gone to Fulham, Joachim Andersen and Alex Iwobi each firing wide, whilst Chelsea themselves went close when Liam Delap’s shot was well blocked by Andersen.

It was to be the limit of Delap’s involvement, the new signing sustaining what looked to be a hamstring injury chasing a long ball, leading to his withdrawal after 13 minutes.

King scored what looked to be a wonderful goal midway thorough the half, turning Tosin Adarabioyo inside out at the end of a Fulham break before finishing into the corner, only for referee Jones to determine that Muniz’s clever manoeuvre to dodge Chalobah near the halfway line had constituted a foul.

It was a call that incensed Silva as well as the travelling Fulham support, who shared the view that Muniz had trodden accidentally on the Chelsea defender in the legitimate act of evading a tackle.

Robert Sanchez then saved point-blank from Muniz after a fine ball in from Sessegnon before Moises Caicedo rescued Chelsea with a last-ditch tackle to stop Timothy Castagne from sweeping Fulham in front.

In first-half stoppage-time, the hosts went in front. Fernandez sent over a corner from the left and six yards out Pedro took two steps back and angled his neck masterfully to direct the ball downwards and in.

Fulham conceded a penalty at the start of the second half, Sessegnon raising an arm to Chalobah’s cross.

Enzo Fernandez doubled Chelsea’s lead from the penalty spot (Adam Davy/PA)

Another drawn-out VAR check followed to establish that Pedro had not committed a foul seconds earlier and that Sessegnon had made his body “unnaturally bigger” in blocking the cross.

From the spot, Fernandez went straight down the middle for 2-0 and for the first time, Fulham no longer looked sure of themselves.

Estevao Willian found space to wriggle into the box and drew a smart low stop from Bernd Leno at the near post before the goalkeeper was summoned again to deny Pedro after the defence allowed him a clear run on goal.