Aryna Sabalenka gets measure of revenge with win over Leylah Fernandez

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka was spurred on by thoughts of revenge in her US Open third-round victory over Leylah Fernandez.

Four years ago, Sabalenka was surprisingly beaten by Fernandez in the semi-finals at Flushing Meadows, with the Canadian going on to lose to Emma Raducanu in the final.

Fernandez pushed Sabalenka again but this time the world number one prevailed, winning her 18th consecutive tie-break in a 6-3 7-6 (2) victory.

“It was a tough match,” said Sabalenka of their 2021 meeting. “It was a tough lesson for me back then. Since then, we never played again.

“I just wanted to prove to myself that the lesson was learned and that I developed as a player and I could get this win. I won the match, and it was very important, because she played incredible tennis. It was a tough match, and I handled it pretty well and super happy with that.”

The clash included a marriage proposal in the stands during one of the changes of ends, which caught Sabalenka’s attention.

“I think it’s the first time that someone proposed during my match,” she said. “It was a very sweet moment, but I was just trying not to start smiling, because it’s very cute and I believe they’re super happy right now.

“I was just trying to keep focusing on my game. It was a great moment, and I wish them a happy marriage.”

Sabalenka also shot a pointed glance to her boyfriend Georgios Frangulis sat courtside.

“I don’t want this kind of proposal,” she said. “But I looked at my boyfriend. No pressure.”

Sabalenka will next faced unseeded Spaniard Cristina Bucsa, who knocked out 19th seed Elise Mertens, while two top-10 players exited the draw at the hands of Czech former Wimbledon champions.

Marketa Vondrousova, winner at the All England Club in 2023, knocked out seventh seed Jasmine Paolini 7-6 (4) 6-1, and her successor Barbora Krejcikova saw off 10th seed Emma Navarro 4-6 6-4 6-4.

Last year’s finalist Jessica Pegula is through to the fourth round, though, the American defeating former world number one Victoria Azarenka 6-1 7-5.