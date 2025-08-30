Alejandro Garnacho leaves Man Utd to sign seven-year deal at Chelsea

Manchester United outcast Alejandro Garnacho has completed his £40million move to Chelsea, signing a deal until 2032.

The 21-year-old’s Old Trafford exit was on the cards ever since the winger expressed frustration at starting May’s Europa League final loss to Tottenham on the bench.

Head coach Ruben Amorim took unkindly to that and Garnacho spent pre-season training away from United’s first-team having expressed a desire to leave.

Chelsea had looked at a move in January and have completed the long-expected signing of the Argentina international for £40m, with the Red Devils inserting a 10 per cent sell-on clause.

“It’s an incredible moment for my family and I to join this great club,” Garnacho said. “I can’t wait to get started.

“I watched the Club World Cup and to join the world champions is special – we’re the best team in the world! It’s amazing to be here and I’m very happy.”

Alejandro Garnacho scored in last season’s FA Cup final win over rivals Man City (Nick Potts/PA)

Garnacho joined United from Atletico Madrid in 2020 and scored 26 goals in 144 appearances after progressing through the academy.

The winger scored in last year’s FA Cup final win against Manchester City and follows Marcus Rashford, another member of the so-called ‘bomb squad’, out of the door.

Real Betis are in negotiations to sign Antony, who impressed on loan with the LaLiga side last season. Tyrell Malacia and Jadon Sancho complete that unwanted quintet.