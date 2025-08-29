Tottenham boss Thomas Frank says Djed Spence ‘truly deserves’ England call-up

Thomas Frank heaped praise on Tottenham full-back Djed Spence after he received his maiden England call-up.

Spence’s strong start to the new campaign was rewarded on Friday with selection in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for next month’s World Cup qualifiers.

It continues Spence’s remarkable turnaround after initially being available for transfer during the summer of 2024, only to firstly force his way into the plans of then-boss Ange Postecoglou and then become a consistent figure this year.

Former Nottingham Forest defender Spence recently signed a new deal at Spurs to further acknowledge his new status at the club.

Spence has earned a reputation for shutting out high-quality wingers with Mohamed Salah, Bukayo Saka and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia all struggling against the 25-year-old.

“I’ve spoken to Tuchel, but not about Djed, actually,” Frank revealed. “With his performances, suddenly he’s just in the picture.

“I haven’t spoken to Tuchel about this, but quick, one-on-one defensively exceptionally good.

“Look at the performances he’s done against PSG, Burnley and City. Top wingers he is taking out and when he’s bombarding forward, it’s very difficult to catch him.

“He’s a great type, can play both sides, can play left and right. A very good player.”

Spence earned a string of man of the match awards last season – including in a 2-0 win at Brentford when Frank was manager.

Spence, right, has been a consistent performer for Spurs over the last 12 months (Adam Davy/PA)

He added: “Definitely noticed that it was difficult for Bryan (Mbeumo) on the day to go past him.

“He’s good, Djed, I actually followed him from the Championship days. When we were at Brentford, he was already on the radar back then.

“Big credit to Djed. He truly deserves it. It has been a tough, not tough, (but) what a journey to have it at 24 to 25 years old this year. Being called up, I don’t think many saw that coming.”