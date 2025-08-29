Thomas Tuchel: I’ve apologised to Jude Bellingham over ‘repulsive’ comments

England boss Thomas Tuchel has apologised to Jude Bellingham and said there was “no hidden agenda” when describing some of his on-field antics as “repulsive”.

The 22-year-old star’s edge has helped fuel his inexorable rise for club and country but has also led to questions over his temperament.

Tuchel said in an interview the day after June’s 3-1 friendly loss to Senegal that he loved Bellingham’s “fire” but revealed his mother found some of the midfielder’s on-field antics “repulsive”.

Jude Bellingham is absent from the squad for September’s World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia (Nick Potts/PA)

The German coach’s comments caused controversy and the England boss has apologised to the Real Madrid star, who is absent from the squad for September’s World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia after shoulder surgery.

“I used this word unintentionally, just to make it very clear,” Tuchel said. “I had no intention, there was no message, there was no hidden agenda.

“I fully understand it’s my responsibility that I created these headlines. I’m sorry for the upset and for the headlines that I created.

“I’m experienced enough, I should have known better and should have done better.

“I thought I have a little bit more credit with you guys, that I do all this in my second language.

“I did it on the morning after a loss and not a lot of sleep. I did it in a live interview and I used the wrong word.

“It’s my responsibility. I used the wrong word. I didn’t want to use this word. I used it. I created the opposite. It’s my responsibility.

“I made straight away contact with him, of course and I got in touch with him straight away. Jude’s focus is now in his rehabilitation.”

Bellingham has made 44 appearances for England and featured in all four matches since Tuchel took charge.

Asked if he thinks the “repulsive” remark has affected his relationship with Bellingham, the England boss told talkSPORT: “I hope not because it happened unintentionally. There was no message involved.

“Now it’s a moment for Jude to focus on this rehab, and for us to focus on camp.”