Saqib Mahmood out to prove point to England skipper Harry Brook in Hundred final

Saqib Mahmood is determined to help Oval Invincibles win a third consecutive Hundred title and knows potential success against England white-ball captain Harry Brook will only boost his T20 hopes.

The Invincibles are already in Sunday’s showpiece at Lord’s after they topped the group stage and will watch on eagerly as Brook’s Northern Superchargers face Trent Rockets – with in-form Joe Root – in Saturday’s eliminator.

Lancashire quick Mahmood has enjoyed a strong 12 months after a player of the match display in last year’s Hundred final forced him back into England reckoning following an injury-hit two years.

Mahmood featured in three ODIs against the West Indies under Yorkshire batter Brook earlier this summer but had a watching brief for the T20s – yet knows how to improve his chances after being included in next month’s white-ball squad for series with South Africa and Ireland.

“It does almost bring you up a gear when you starting bowling against better batters and Brooky is right up there,” Mahmood told the PA news agency.

“We had three games in five days when we played Superchargers in the group and that was the middle game, so I was rested, but Brooky’s knock (of 56) was the difference.

“Huge player, white-ball captain at the moment as well and if we do come across them on Sunday, we know they have a lot of good players but Brooky was the difference.

“We played a lot against each other when we were younger, like Roses games, so it would be good to come up against him and then be his team-mate for the next three weeks!”

Sunday’s final could prove bittersweet for the Invincibles with the franchise to be run by the Ambani family – owners of Indian Premier League side Mumbai Indians – after this tournament, with a name change on the horizon and a previously settled squad likely to be broken up.

Mahmood reflected: “That has been a conversation we’ve had in the group about how it could be the last time.

“Franchise tournaments, you can come in for a team then go but this has felt different with the continuity of selection and players.

“Not knowing what it will look like next year or the unknown, we have tried to take this year in and make the most of each other’s company and try to win it again. We’ve put ourselves in a great position to do that, and one to go.”

Another eye-catching display could cement Mahmood’s place in England’s T20 squad for next year’s World Cup in India and Sri Lanka and he is eager for more international opportunities in the shortest format, especially after a Player of the Series showing last winter in the Caribbean.

“It is nice to be part of those plans and Brooky straight from when we got together was talking about what he wants,” Mahmood added.

“We know the direction he wants us all to go in. For me, I suppose the fact that I fit in with what he’s looking for is a good place to be.

“I think in the last 12 months whenever I’ve got a chance in the T20 format, I’ve actually done really well.

“I just want to keep putting my hand up whenever given a go and show why I should be in that team.

“In tournaments and series, it is a squad effort. It’s not just these are the 11 players and that is it. It is a full squad and that mindset will stand us in good stead.”