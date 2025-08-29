Man Utd transfer news: Work to do to complete Antony and Rasmus Hojlund deals

Manchester United have made progress in their attempts to move on Antony and Rasmus Hojlund but the PA news agency understands there is work to do to finalise both deals.

The Red Devils have already sent Marcus Rashford on loan to Barcelona, while Alejandro Garnacho is completing a £40million switch to Chelsea, and their attempts to trim the squad further advanced on Friday evening.

Real Betis are understood to have agreed a deal in principle worth up to £25m with achievable add-ons, plus a 50 per cent sell-on clause, for Antony. However, it has been reported that there are issues to resolve with the proposed transfer, particularly over the Brazil international’s wages and overall financial package.

Antony spent the second part of the 2024/25 season on loan with Betis (Jane Barlow/PA)

The winger, who has not lived up to the lofty price tag of more than £80m United paid Ajax for him in 2022, spent the second half of last season on loan with the La Liga club and could be on his way back permanently if contractual arrangements can be ironed out.

Hojlund was not part of the so-called “bomb squad” that included Antony, Rashford, Garnacho, Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia but is another seemingly heading towards the exit.

The Denmark international has underperformed since his big-money switch from Atalanta two years ago and looks ready to return to Serie A to join former United midfielder Scott McTominay at reigning champions Napoli.

The loan deal reportedly involves a clause that would see Hojlund move permanently for 44m euros (£38m) if Antonio Conte’s side qualify for the Champions League.