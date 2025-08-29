Luke Littler’s Flanders Open build-up disrupted by emergency tooth removal

Luke Littler says he does not know how he will perform at the Flanders Open this weekend after undergoing emergency dental treatment.

The 18-year-old had a tooth removed on Thursday at an emergency dentist in Manchester after being “in pain for hours and hours”.

Littler is normally doing the ‘taking out’ at the oche, but was left “in shock and shaken” after his trip to the dentist’s chair.

Luke Littler has won his last three on-stage tournaments (John Walton/PA)

The world champion is flying to Belgium on Friday ahead of the European Tour event in Antwerp, where he will aim to win a third title.

Littler said on his Instagram story: “In pain for hours and hours, so had to get tooth out. Luckily they were able to do it and sort me out but hopefully it’s all good for Saturday.

“Everyone knows I love Belgium and hopefully I can play my best darts.

“I’ve never had this done and I don’t know how I’m going to be feeling but right now I am in shock and shaken as I didn’t know what to expect.”

Littler will play the winner of Dylan Slevin or Francois Schweyen on Saturday.

Gerwyn Price is also hoping to feature after he was hospitalised earlier in the week with an infected hand.

The 2020 world champion posted pictures of himself hooked up to a drip and struggling to get a bed in hospital, but looks set to play in Belgium.