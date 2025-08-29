Elliot Anderson and Djed Spence named in England squad

Elliot Anderson and Djed Spence have received their first England call-ups, with Trent Alexander-Arnold among those conspicuous by their absence from Thomas Tuchel’s squad.

The Euro 2024 runners-up host Andorra on September 6 before the Group K leaders head to Belgrade to face Serbia on September 9 as World Cup qualification continues.

Tuchel has named a 24-man squad for the double-header, which sees Nottingham Forest midfielder Anderson involved with the senior side for the first time.

The midfielder starred in England’s Under-21 Euros triumph over the summer, while uncapped Tottenham full-back Spence also gets the nod.

Adam Wharton is included in Tuchel’s squad for the first time, but there is no place for Alexander-Arnold, Kyle Walker, Phil Foden and Ivan Toney.

Jack Grealish and Harry Maguire continue to be overlooked by the England boss, while injury has ruled out Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, Cole Palmer and Levi Colwill.

Fit-again John Stones is included for the first time since Tuchel took charge, although he spent time with the group in Spain during the June camp as he continued his rehabilitation from a thigh injury.

Marcus Rashford, now on loan at Barcelona, returns having missed June’s fixtures through injury but the main talking point is the likes of uncapped Anderson.

Elliot Anderson helped England to the UEFA Under 21 Championship title (PA)

Tuchel told the Football Association: “Elliot Anderson, very physical, a lot of volume, very precise clean passing, it is a good package.

“Tino Livramento is also with us based on these observations because they had a fantastic tournament.

“Elliot was a key player in the tournament, pressed a lot in central midfield, (he’s) a regular player for Nottingham Forest, they had a fantastic season and ended the season with a title for the Under-21s.

“He has started the season and I guess he is excited to come and join us and I hope he can make his mark.”