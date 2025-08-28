Naomi Osaka hits out at Jelena Ostapenko over US Open comments

Naomi Osaka hit out at Jelena Ostapenko over her courtside confrontation with opponent Taylor Townsend.

The incident at the US Open on Wednesday has been one of the most talked-about of the tournament, with Ostapenko accusing American Townsend of having no education and no class following their second-round match.

The comments, which Ostapenko justified as a reaction to Townsend not apologising for a shot that hit the top of the net, have prompted accusations of racism.

Ostapenko strongly denied that on social media, while Townsend also said she did not interpret the remarks in that way, but Osaka gave the Latvian a verbal volley when asked about the incident.

“I think obviously it’s one of the worst things you can say to a black tennis player in a majority white sport,” said Osaka.

“I know Taylor and I know how hard she’s worked and I know how smart she is, so she’s the furthest thing from uneducated or anything like that.”

Ostapenko is known as one of the fieriest characters on the women’s tour, and Osaka added: “If you’re genuinely asking me about the history of Ostapenko, I don’t think that’s the craziest thing she’s said. I’m going to be honest.

“I think it’s ill timing and the worst person you could have ever said it to. And I don’t know if she knows the history of it in America. But I know she’s never going to say that ever again in her life. It was just terrible.”

Aryna Sabalenka also addressed the incident after her second-round victory on Wednesday night, revealing she had spoken to Ostapenko following the row.

“I have to say that she’s nice,” said Sabalenka. “She just sometimes can lose control. She has some things in life to face and some struggles.

“I was just trying to help her to face it more in a mature way, trying to help her to settle down and just was someone she could speak to and just let it go.

“I really hope that one day she will figure herself and she will handle it much better. I’m pretty sure, looking back, she’s not happy with her behaviour.”

Ostapenko was back on court at Flushing Meadows on Thursday in doubles and may have feared a hostile reception from the crowd but that did not turn out to be the case, with cheers rather than jeers.

The former French Open champion declined to fulfil her press obligations afterwards, with organisers citing medical reasons.