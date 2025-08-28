Marlie Packer to lead much-changed England in World Cup match against Samoa

Marlie Packer will lead England into their World Cup match against Samoa on Saturday as head coach John Mitchell makes extensive changes.

There are only two survivors from the starting XV that amassed 11 tries in Sunderland, with Packer skipper in her first appearance since serving a one-match ban for being sent off for a dangerous clear-out against Spain earlier this month.

Zoe Aldcroft, England’s captain for the tournament, is stood down as part of squad rotation for the pool stage, which ends against Australia on September 6.

Emily Scarratt won her 119th cap off the bench in the 69-7 victory over USA last Friday but is missing from the 23 to take on the Islanders at Franklin’s Gardens.

Wing Claudia Moloney-MacDonald and fly-half Helena Rowland return from injury to make their first appearances of the World Cup, while tournament debutant Jade Shekells partners Megan Jones in midfield.

“It has been in our planning to give everyone game time over the first two pool matches and, bar Holly Aitchison, we’ve been able to execute that with this selection,” Mitchell said.

“Our new combination want to make each other proud and build on our performance against USA in our opening match.

“It will be a great atmosphere for them at one of the most traditional rugby grounds in the country. They’re all excited to get out there.”