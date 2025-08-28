Lewis Hamilton determined to bring fun back to Formula One career

Lewis Hamilton is determined to bring the fun back to his Formula One career and is confident that “sunnier days” are ahead for Ferrari.

The seven-time world champion was downbeat after a tough weekend in Hungary last time out, describing himself as “absolutely useless” and calling on Ferrari to replace him after he started and finished 12th.

He even cast some doubt as to whether he would participate in Zandvoort this weekend, saying only that he would “hopefully” return after the sport’s summer shutdown.

Hamilton has arrived in the Netherlands with a renewed motivation (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Hamilton is 42 points behind Charles Leclerc in the world championship, has been out-qualified by his team-mate 10 times so far and beaten him in only two races.

The 40-year-old, who is still awaiting a first podium with Ferrari, has arrived in the Netherlands with a renewed motivation and says he wants to approach the final 10 races of the season with a fresh mindset.

“We’re going to work hard, keep our heads down, try to change a few things in our approach and start to enjoy ourselves,” Hamilton said.

“There’s been so much pressure in this first half of the season, it’s not been the most enjoyable.

“So I think just remembering that we love what we do, we’re all in this together and I’m trying to have some fun.

“That’s the reason I got into this sport. It was fun for me.

“I think for anyone in whatever career you’re in, if you’re not enjoying what you’re doing, then why are you doing it?

“I joined the team that I’ve always dreamed of driving for and there’s been so much noise around that it’s clouded us from getting to enjoy it.”

Ferrari have yet to win a race this season – one in which they were widely expected to contend for both championships – but sit second in the constructors’ standings behind the dominant McLaren.

Hamilton announced his blockbuster move from Mercedes – where he won six of his seven world titles – ahead of last season but his dream move to the Scuderia has not yet played out as he would have liked.

Hamilton has struggled to match Ferrari team-mate Leclerc (Bradley Collyer/PA)

But he reiterated his belief in the team remained and was confident that Ferrari, who have not won a constructors’ title since 2008, were heading in the right direction.

“I’m the type of person that doesn’t like to get complacent and be comfortable. That’s really where I was with the long-term relationship I had before,” Hamilton added.

“I’ve taken this step into a team that I truly believe in. I still believe in the potential here and what we can achieve together. No one succeeds without going through those tough patches.

“I think we’ve made a lot of progress. I think we’re going in the right direction.

“I’m looking forward to the sunnier days for sure.”

George Russell (pictured) dismissed any suggestion that Ferrari should replace Hamilton (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Hamilton’s former Mercedes team-mate George Russell laughed off his suggestion that Ferrari should be looking for a replacement.

Russell said: “He is talking nonsense when he says something like that. He’s the greatest driver of all time.

“A situation like that, when you go from the track and you are in front of the media within 10 minutes, you have all these emotions.

“He’s still an exceptional driver.”