England’s Harry Brook could shine in the Ashes, says Australia’s Josh Hazlewood

Australia seamer Josh Hazlewood has pinpointed England’s Harry Brook as one to watch in the Ashes, admitting the Yorkshireman will arrive Down Under with “no baggage”.

The countdown is on for an eagerly-anticipated series which begins in Perth on November 21 and both camps are starting to cast their eyes at the battle ahead.

A highly-decorated Australian attack will be coming up against the top two batters in the International Cricket Council’s Test rankings – with Joe Root at the summit and Brook just behind.

Josh Hazlewood has been running the rule over England’s batters ahead of this winter’s Ashes (Mike Egerton/PA)

Root has been part of three previous Ashes tours but has not been able to convert any of his nine half-centuries, while Brook is set for his first visit boasting a batting average of 57.55.

And, despite a lack of experience in Australian conditions, Hazlewood expects the younger man to be be up to it.

“I think a fresh face like Harry Brook might find it easier. There’s no baggage behind him and he can just come out and play with freedom as he does,” he told reporters.

“I think he will adapt. He’s a good player. He’s at the top of the rankings for a reason, and he’ll be a tough challenge. When (Root) first came out, it was a little bit of a different attack.

Joe Root (left) has nine 50s but no hundreds in Australia (John Walton/PA)

“It was probably (Mitchell) Johnson and (Ryan] Harris and (Peter) Siddle. Gaz (Nathan Lyon) has been around a long time now, so he was probably there, but we sort of just jumped on the back of that.

“Joe’s probably in the form of his life as well, so they’re an unbelievable batting line, to be honest.”

Asked if it was the strongest England batting group to head to Australia in his time, the 34-year-old added: “Yeah, definitely.”