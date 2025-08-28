Decorated Olympic canoe slalomist Jessica Fox undergoes surgery on kidney

Australian Jessica Fox, a triple Olympic gold medallist in canoe slalom, has revealed she underwent surgery to remove a tumour from her kidney.

In a post on social media, the French-born 31-year-old said the procedure “went really well”, but added she “won’t be competing in the final World Cups over the next couple of weeks”.

She said: “Last week I had surgery to remove a tumour from my kidney. The surgery went really well and I’m on the mend.

“I’m super grateful to the incredible medical staff for their care and expertise – thank you Dr Mohan Arianayagam and his team, and Dr Stephen Nolan, Dr Parrapil, the amazing nurses and physios at Norwest, Dr Scott Reid, my physio Tony and psych Chris, and our Paddle Aus team for their support.

The then-Duke of Cambridge talks to Jess Fox after she won a silver medal at the London 2012 Olympics (John Stillwell/PA)

“And of course my wonderful family and friends. It’s been a whirlwind over the last few weeks, but I’m all good – just a couple of gnarly new scars, a bit less kidney, and a whole lot more toughness.”

She continued: “I’m feeling positive, super grateful and happy to be home.

“Looking forward to taking it easy over the next few weeks as I recover, and building towards being back on the water again.”

She did not say whether the tumour was cancerous.

Fox is the first female canoe slalomist to win three Olympic gold medals.

She also has two bronzes and a silver in the sport, making her the most decorated slalom athlete of all time, male or female.

Her father, Richard Fox, represented Great Britain in canoe slalom at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.