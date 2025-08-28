Craig Bellamy: Recalling Aaron Ramsey for Wales’ Kazakhstan trip would be unfair

Wales boss Craig Bellamy says it would have been irresponsible to recall skipper Aaron Ramsey for the World Cup qualifier in Kazakhstan.

Ramsey ended a five-month lay-off on Saturday following hamstring surgery to make his debut for Mexican club Pumas UNAM.

The 34-year-old came on as a second-half substitute against Puebla, playing the final 30 minutes of a 0-0 draw.

Wales boss Craig Bellamy says it would not be responsible to select Aaron Ramsey for international duty following his long-term injury (Nick Potts/PA)

But Bellamy has overlooked the 86-times capped midfielder – who has not played for Wales in almost 12 months – for the September 4 qualifier away to Kazakhstan and the friendly with Canada in Swansea five days later.

“He hasn’t played enough football over a period,” said Bellamy, explaining Ramsey’s absence.

“It wouldn’t be fair to call him, travel the distance, the time difference, and then travel to Kazakhstan – and expect him to play any part of it after being out for so long.

“The injury, particularly with a hamstring injury, it wouldn’t be responsible from us to do that or expect anything from him.

“I speak to him a lot. The idea with him is to get minutes, get training, and back to just playing football.

“If he’s available and he’s had a lot of minutes, and that comes from training as well, a consistent basis of being involved in football, then we’ll look again.”

Tottenham defender Ben Davies will again wear the armband in Ramsey’s absence, as Ethan Ampadu and Connor Roberts miss out through injury.

Ampadu’s absence will be keenly felt as the Leeds captain, who suffered an ankle injury in their Premier League opener against Everton, is a key figure in central midfield.

Bellamy said: “It was clear after the scan that he would not be available for this game. Hopefully in October he will be.

“Ethan needs to be playing games as well when he comes, that might give him a little bit of time.

Ethan Ampadu misses out for Wales (Mike Egerton/PA)

“It’s been a bit of a shame because I’ve only had him for six games and we don’t have depth in his position.

“If you want to be an international team you need to have depth.”

Wales also have fitness concerns over Harry Wilson, who was forced off during the second half of Fulham’s 2-0 Carabao Cup win against Bristol City on Wednesday night.

Wilson has scored six goals in Bellamy’s 10 games and is arguably Wales’ most important player.

Bellamy said: “We’ll see on Harry. I’ve spoken to him already but it’s too early (to know).

Key player Harry Wilson is a fitness doubt for Wales’ World Cup qualifier against Kazakhstan (David Davies/PA)

“Trust me, I go on panic mode straight away. Then I calm down and I’m good. We have to wait and see on that.”

Three uncapped teenagers – the Cardiff defenders Dylan Lawlor and Ronan Kpakio and Coventry midfielder Kai Andrews – make the squad.

Centre-back Lawlor, 19 has been called up for the first time, the day after signing a new three-year contract at Cardiff.

Bellamy said: “Dylan, he’s brilliant with the ball, the way he defends, he uses his body. What he’s getting exposed to now will help him and teach him so much.

“I believe he’s going to be an immense player for Wales for a number of years.”