Wantaway Newcastle striker Alexander Isak included in latest Sweden squad

Newcastle’s wantaway striker Alexander Isak has been called up to play for Sweden next month.

Isak, who has made clear his desire to leave the north-east club despite having three years remaining on his contract, is part of a 24-man group named by Sweden coach Jon Dahl Tomasson on Wednesday for World Cup qualifiers against Slovenia and Kosovo on September 5 and 8.

Isak has been training alone ever since missing Newcastle’s pre-season tour to Singapore and South Korea.

The Sweden squad also features Arsenal new boy Viktor Gyokeres.

Liverpool had a bid of £110million rejected for Isak, who Newcastle are reported to value at closer to £150m.

Isak issued a statement on August 20 in which he said: “When promises are broken and trust is lost, the relationship can’t continue.

“That’s where things are for me right now – and why change is in the best interests of everyone, not just myself.”

Newcastle said in response: “We are clear in response that Alex remains under contract and that no commitment has ever been made by a club official that Alex can leave Newcastle United this summer.”

It has been reported a club delegation has since met with Isak, but his position of wanting to leave remains unchanged.

Alexander Isak wants to leave Newcastle (owen Humphreys/PA)

Sweden coach Tomasson said of Isak’s call-up: “I am very happy that Alexander Isak wants to be in the squad, he is a huge player.

“The situation he is in is not perfect and he has not trained with the team. But he is a player who can decide matches and he wants to be part of our squad, the World Cup is important for Alexander Isak.”

Isak’s stance has forced Newcastle to look at other attacking options.

A second bid for Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen has been rejected (David Davies/PA)

The PA news agency understands the Magpies submitted an improved £55m bid for Wolves’ Norwegian striker Jorgen Strand Larsen, but that the midlands club have again rejected it.

It is understood Wolves do not intend to sell the player at any price.

One outgoing Newcastle have sanctioned is Matt Targett’s departure on loan to Middlesbrough, which was confirmed on Wednesday morning.