Wantaway Newcastle striker Alexander Isak included in lastest Sweden squad
Isak is part of a 24-man squad named for World Cup qualifiers against Slovenia and Kosovo.
By contributor Jamie Gardner, PA Chief Sports Reporter
Newcastle’s wantaway striker Alexander Isak has been called up to play for Sweden next month.
Isak, who has made clear his desire to leave the north-east club despite having three years remaining on his contract, is part of a 24-man group named by Sweden coach Jon Dahl Tomasson on Wednesday for World Cup qualifiers against Slovenia and Kosovo on September 5 and 8.
Isak has been training alone ever since missing Newcastle’s pre-season tour to Singapore and South Korea.
The Sweden squad also features Arsenal new boy Viktor Gyokeres.