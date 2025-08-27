Ruben Amorim at a loss to explain Man Utd’s Carabao Cup display at Grimsby

Exasperated Ruben Amorim was at a loss to explain Manchester United’s wretched display at Grimsby and admitted their Carabao Cup humiliation to League Two opposition was thoroughly deserved.

The Red Devils’ failure to qualify for Europe meant they took part in the second round of the competition for the first time since 2014, when Louis van Gaal’s side were humbled 4-0 by League One outfit MK Dons.

Worse was to follow as Grimsby inflicted arguably the worst loss of the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, with the hosts deservedly leading at half-time through goals from Charles Vernam and United product Tyrell Warren.

Under-fire goalkeeper Andre Onana should have done better for the first goal and was embarrassed for the second, but United fought back to 2-2 thanks to substitute Bryan Mbeumo’s strike and a last-gasp Harry Maguire header.

Matheus Cunha wasted the chance to win the shootout after Onana had denied Clarke Oduor, with Mbeumo eventually sending his second effort off the crossbar in a 12-11 loss that will leave deep scars.

Asked what the most disappointing aspect of the performance had been, United boss Amorim said: “Everything. The way we started the game we were not even here.

“When everything is so important in our club, everything that happened, it’s a problem in our club. We should do so much better, so I just have to say sorry to our fans.

“I felt my players spoke really loud today what they want.”

Pushed to elaborate on what he meant by that, Amorim added: “I think it’s easy for you (to understand). Let’s focus on the next game and then we have the stop for the international games. We will think things through.

“Doesn’t matter (that it went to penalties). In the penalties, the feeling is the same. I think football was really fair today. The best team won.”

Amorim looked agitated as he spoke by the dugout at Blundell Park, especially when asked if he could believe what he saw.

“No, but I’m the manager,” he said. “It should be my job to understand what happened. Again, I’m really sorry for our fans. Let’s focus on the next game.”

Amorim continued to apologise throughout his post-match interview having seen United revert to last season’s horror show.

Bryan Mbeumo missed the crucial spot-kick (Nigel French/PA)

“More than a result, that is the biggest problem in the team,” he said. “I think it was really clear today.

“Guys, I would like to say very smart things and very important things. I have nothing to say. Nothing to say and that is the biggest problem also.

“To see the same mistakes and nothing to say in this moment. I’m really sorry for our fans. It’s too much sometimes.”

United return to action at home to Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon, when anything but victory will see the pressure ramp up hugely heading into the international break.

“No, you cannot change so much,” Amorim said with Monday’s transfer deadline looming large. “You cannot change everything in one summer.

David Artell led Grimsby to victory (Barry Coombs/PA)

“But you need to win games, you need to not show this kind of performance.

“I think this is a little bit the limit, so I think something has to change.”

Victorious Grimsby manager David Artell said it was a “terrific night for the football club, the whole town and the community”.

He added on Sky Sports: “The lads were terrific. They deserve every plaudit, every credit and accolade that will come their way.

“It’s one we’ve been working towards for a long time – to put this club back on the map.

“I appreciate it’s one night. There’s a long way to go, we’ve just started off the league – we’re unbeaten this season – and nights like this don’t come around very often.”