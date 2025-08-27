Jack Draper forced to pull out of US Open with arm injury

Jack Draper’s arm injury has forced him to pull out of the US Open.

The British number one arrived in New York without having played a match since Wimbledon after being diagnosed with bone bruising in his left arm.

He struggled during his first-round match on Monday but had insisted the problem would not affect his chances in New York, where he reached the semi-finals last year.

However, ahead of a scheduled second-round clash with Zizou Bergs on Thursday, Draper announced he was withdrawing.

“I’m sorry to say I’ll be withdrawing from the US Open,” said the 23-year-old. “I tried my very best to be here and give myself every chance to play but the discomfort in my arm has become too much and I have to do what is right and look after myself.

“Thank you for all the support, it means so much to me. Until next year NYC.”