Jack Draper forced to pull out of US Open with arm injury

The British number one announced on Wednesday that he would not be able to play his second-round match.

By contributor Eleanor Crooks, PA Sport Correspondent, New York
Supporting image for story: Jack Draper forced to pull out of US Open with arm injury
Jack Draper has ended his US Open campaign (Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP)

Jack Draper’s arm injury has forced him to pull out of the US Open.

The British number one arrived in New York without having played a match since Wimbledon after being diagnosed with bone bruising in his left arm.

He struggled during his first-round match on Monday but had insisted the problem would not affect his chances in New York, where he reached the semi-finals last year.

However, ahead of a scheduled second-round clash with Zizou Bergs on Thursday, Draper announced he was withdrawing.

“I’m sorry to say I’ll be withdrawing from the US Open,” said the 23-year-old. “I tried my very best to be here and give myself every chance to play but the discomfort in my arm has become too much and I have to do what is right and look after myself.

“Thank you for all the support, it means so much to me. Until next year NYC.”

