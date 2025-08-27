Grim for Amorim: Manchester United stunned by League Two Grimsby in Carabao Cup

Bryan Mbeumo missed the key penalty as Grimsby sealed a famous 12-11 penalty shootout win against Manchester United as the League Two side knocked Ruben Amorim’s wretched Red Devils out of the Carabao Cup.

This was the Old Trafford outfit’s first game in the second round of the competition since 2014, when Louis van Gaal’s side were embarrassed 4-0 at League One side MK Dons.

United suffered even greater humiliation on Wednesday at a bouncing Blundell Park, where Charles Vernam scored before Red Devils youth product Tyrell Warren capitalised on goalkeeper Andre Onana’s latest error.

Grimsby had chances to pull further ahead in the second half, only for substitute Mbeumo to pull one back and Harry Maguire’s latest last-gasp goal to snatch a 2-2 draw and take the match to penalties.

Onana saved new signing Clarke Oduor’s spot-kick and Matheus Cunha blew the chance to win it for the visitors, with the goals continuing until Mbeumo thumped his effort off the crossbar as fans poured onto the pitch.

This night will live long in the memory, and leave lasting scars on rebuilding United.

The first competitive match between these sides since 1948 was certainly worth the wait, with Grimsby starting with the togetherness, courage and fearlessness that their manager David Artell called for.

The intensity on the pitch matched that in the stands and made United uncomfortable from the outset.

Charles Vernam celebrates his opener for Grimsby (Nigel French/PA)

Onana had to be alert to tip over Vernam’s dangerous inswinging corner and Grimsby continued strongly against the incoherent visitors, sparking bedlam in the 22nd minute.

Grimsby capitalised on a midfield mix-up as the ball was fed to Darragh Burns on the right and his fine cross to the far post was met by an equally good touch by Vernam, who lasered the ball past Onana low at his near post.

“Who are ya?” echoed around Blundell Park, where Amorim was goaded with chants of “you’re getting sacked in the morning”.

United wilted rather than rallied as Cameron Gardner saw a goal ruled out for handball, with Grimsby adding another on the half-hour mark.

Vernam played a one-two from a short corner and swung over a cross towards a sea of bodies on the edge of the six-yard box, where Onana missed the ball and watched Warren tap into an empty net.

Tyrell Warren made it 2-0 to the Mariners (Nigel French/PA)

A storm was brewing in Lincolnshire and lightning flashed across the sky in Cleethorpes, where full debutant Benjamin Sesko was denied smartly by Christy Pym.

Bruno Fernandes, Matthis de Ligt and Mbeumo were introduced at the break, but United continued slowly and Grimsby would have had a third had Ayden Heaven not thrown himself in front of a Burns strike.

The rain was now thundering down and Amad Diallo tried a whipped effort, before Pym got down to deny Fernandes from distance.

United were leaving gaps as they desperately sought a goal and Gardner beat Onana, only for it to be ruled offside.

It was a let-off that United capitalised on in the 75th minute.

Kobbie Mainoo, subject of ongoing transfer speculation, played the ball on to Mbeumo, who drove forwards and sent a low curling effort home from the edge of the box.

United threw everything at Grimsby but the home side held firm until the 89th minute, when Maguire headed home a corner at the far post.

The visitors maintained their relentless pressure and Sesko stabbed over at the end of stoppage time, meaning the match went to penalties.

Oduor was denied by Onana but Cunha saw his spot-kick saved by Pym, with Mbeumo hitting the final spot-kick against the bar.