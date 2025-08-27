David Moyes is up for the cups as he eyes silverware for Everton

David Moyes stated his determination to make a strong showing in knockout competitions this season after guiding Everton into the Carabao Cup third round.

Second-half goals from Charly Alcaraz and Beto saw the Toffees ease to a 2-0 victory over League One Mansfield at their new Hill Dickinson Stadium on Wednesday.

Their reward is a trip to fellow Premier League side Wolves.

Moyes successfully steered Everton away from relegation trouble last season after returning to the club in January and now a good cup run is among his targets as he aims to bring more stability.

The former West Ham boss said: “Let’s be fair, we’re not a side which is going to be competitive enough, probably, at the top end of the league.

“So we have to make sure that we try to be as competitive as we can in the cups.

“We’ve not got European football here and I’ve had it for three or four years. So I know how difficult it is to play Thursday-Sunday.

“I don’t see it being too difficult if we’ve got a cup game on a Tuesday or Wednesday night to play again and go again. I want us to try and be as strong as we can.”

Everton did not need to hit top gear and were rarely troubled by the Stags in a largely tame encounter.

Moyes said: “I thought we played well. I’ve probably had 100 of these games over my career and probably 99 of them have been rubbish, but I thought tonight we actually played well enough.

“We weren’t clinical enough, that would be what I would say about it. Our football was fine.

“There were lots of things in it I quite liked, lots of things we could have done much better. The players did OK.”

Mansfield boss Nigel Clough praised his team’s effort but accepted Everton were simply too strong.

The former Liverpool forward said: “We kept them at bay for the majority of the game and (goalkeeper) Liam (Roberts) didn’t have a lot to do.

“I thought we started the game well, kept the ball well. We’ll look at the performance but there’s not too much more we could have done tonight. I thought everybody, subs included, did their jobs.

“You know you’re not going to get many chances. We don’t know when we’ll be able to come to this sort of arena again, so it’s a great memory.

“I hate losing in any circumstances but there wasn’t much more we could do.”