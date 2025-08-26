Cadillac announce Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez as drivers for 2026 season

Formula One debutants Cadillac have named experienced duo Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez as their two-driver line-up for the 2026 season.

Bottas has won 10 grands prix in his career while Perez has managed six race wins, with the pair having made more than 500 starts combined.

Finnish driver Bottas, 35, started out in F1 with Williams before a move to Mercedes in 2017, where he finished championship runner-up in 2020. He left the team in 2021, but returned as a reserve driver this season following a spell at the Alfa Romeo/Sauber team between 2022 and 2024.

Mexican racer Perez was a runner-up in the 2023 drivers’ championship to Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen. He left the team at the end of the following season.

Bottas said: “From the moment I began speaking with the Cadillac Formula 1 team, I felt something different – something ambitious but also grounded.

“This isn’t just a racing project; it’s a long-term vision. It’s not every day that you get a chance to be part of something being built from the ground up and helping shape it into something that truly belongs on the F1 grid.”

Perez described the move as “an incredibly exciting new chapter” in his career, and added: “From our first conversations, I could sense the passion and determination behind this project. It’s an honour to be part of building a team that can develop together so that, in time, we will fight at the very front.”