Brentford through after holding off Bournemouth in Carabao Cup

New Brentford boss Keith Andrews picked up his second victory in the space of four days as the Bees beat Bournemouth 2-0 in their all-Premier League tie in the Carabao Cup.

Goals from Fabio Carvalho and substitute Igor Thiago sealed the Bees’ place in round three as their opponents finished with 10 men.

Bournemouth handed full debuts to summer signings Ben Gannon-Doak and Amine Adli while Brentford defender Aaron Hickey, recalled by Scotland this week, made a first competitive start in almost two years.

The home side took just two minutes to register the first shot on target as Junior Kroupi’s low effort was saved awkwardly by Hakon Valdimarsson.

Brentford were saved by the woodwork when Julio Soler’s deflected shot struck the left upright with Valdimarsson beaten.

Former Liverpool youngster Carvalho came close to putting the Bees ahead against the run of play when he dragged a shot inches wide from just inside the penalty area.

Carvalho did fire Brentford into the lead 11 minutes before half-time, ghosting onto the end of Kristoffer Ajer’s knockdown from Rico Henry’s cross before tucking home at the far post.

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola brought star man Antoine Semenyo off the bench at half-time in a bid to find a way back into the contest.

Henry, making only his third start since September 23, continued to impress at left wing-back and carved a chance for Frank Onyeka soon after the restart but Onyeka was too elaborate with his attempt at a backheel finish.

It was a relatively quiet first start in English football for former Bayer Leverkusen star Adli, although he did force a smart save from Valdimarsson with a snap shot in the 54th minute.

Moments later centre-back James Hill spurned the chance to make it 1-1 when he headed over from close range after getting on the end of Christie’s whipped free-kick.

Hickey was taken off just before the hour and replaced by Brentford’s record signing and former Bournemouth forward Dango Outtara.

Valdimarsson had to be alert to prevent substitute Nathan Collins scoring an own goal after the Bees defender made a mess of clearing Alex Scott’s teasing cross.

Bournemouth were made to pay for spurning their chances when substitute Thiago doubled Brentford’s lead in the 65th minute.

Onyeka robbed Scott deep inside his own half before picking out Carvalho inside the penalty area and he drew three Bournemouth defenders to the ball before slotting in Thiago to apply the finish from eight yards out.

Bournemouth substitute Evanilson had one shot cleared off the line and another saved by Valdimarsson as the home side tried in vain to rescue the tie.

Bournemouth finished the game with 10 men when Julian Araujo was shown a second yellow card in stoppage time for a dangerous challenge on Thiago.