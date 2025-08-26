Anthony Gordon apologises to Newcastle team-mates for red-card challenge

Anthony Gordon has apologised to his Newcastle team-mates and Virgil van Dijk for the challenge which cost him a red card in Monday night’s dramatic Premier League defeat to Liverpool.

The England international was sent off in first-half stoppage-time at St James’ Park after a poor challenge on the Reds’ skipper, and could only look on from afar as the 10 men fought back from 2-0 down to level the game before 16-year-old substitute Rio Ngumoha fired the visitors to a 3-2 victory.

After the final whistle, Gordon posted on his Instagram account: “I want to sincerely apologise to my team-mates and the fans. My intentions were pure. I was just trying to create energy in the game and I mistimed the tackle.

Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk (second right) was caught by Newcastle striker Anthony Gordon (second left) (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“I also want to apologise to Virgil, I would never intend to tackle somebody like this on purpose. We spoke after and he knows that.

“More importantly, I’m so proud of the time I spent on the pitch and how we played tonight. The atmosphere from you all is what makes SJP so special. I love everything we stand for as a club and no more than right now.

“I’ll be back and better, the same as every other setback I’ve ever faced. See you soon.”

Gordon’s premature departure was only one facet of a full-blooded encounter which was played out against the background of Liverpool’s pursuit of Newcastle striker Alexander Isak.

The 24-year-old, a boyhood Reds fan, was once again asked to deputise for the Sweden international as a central striker and saw two chances go begging before Ryan Gravenberch put Arne Slot’s men ahead against the run of play.

However, his untimely exit, coupled with Hugo Ekitike’s strike seconds after the restart – the Frenchman was also a target for the Magpies this summer – looked to have ended the home side’s hopes.

However, the hugely-impressive Bruno Guimaraes dragged them back into it with a 57th-minute header an substitute Will Osula stabbed home an equaliser with two minutes remaining only for Ngumoha to snatch victory in the 10th minute of added time.

Head coach Eddie Howe, who is awaiting news on injuries to midfielders Sandro Tonali and Joelinton, was left with mixed feelings after the most eventful of games, one which was witnessed by chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan hours after the owners reportedly met Isak for discussions over his future as the summer transfer window entered its final week.

Howe insisted he was not party to what had been said – the club has rejected a £110million bid from Liverpool for a player they value at £150m and have as yet been unable to find a suitable replacement for Callum Wilson, let alone the Swede – and preferred instead to concentrate on the players who came so close to a remarkable result against the champions.

Asked about the leaders in his team, he said pointedly: “Those guys do make me proud. Their spirit and togetherness has never been in question.

“They’re absolutely entwined in Newcastle. They want to be here, they want to play, they’re connected to the club in a way that’s really deep. You need all the players to feel that connection.”