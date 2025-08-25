Virgil van Dijk hails Rio Ngumoha’s ‘dream debut’ for Liverpool at Newcastle

Liverpool captain Virgil Van Dijk celebrated Rio Ngumoha’s “dream debut” after the 16-year-old’s dramatic late winner at Newcastle.

The teenager came off the bench to score deep into stoppage time in Monday’s Premier League encounter at St James’ Park as the champions snatched a 3-2 victory after 10-man Newcastle had battled back from 2-0 down.

Van Dijk told Sky Sports: “It is a dream debut for him. It was a perfect technique. We stayed calm towards the end as well, tried to find the right solution in order to score a goal, and we did it. I’m very pleased for Rio.”

Rio Ngumoha sweeps home the winner (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Liverpool were second best for large spells of the game despite goals from Ryan Gravenberch and Hugo Ekitike, coming either side of the dismissal of Anthony Gordon, putting them into a commanding position.

The game was played in a fervent atmosphere which owed a lot to Liverpool’s failed attempt to sign Newcastle’s unsettled striker Alexander Isak.

“Obviously we all know it is a difficult place to come, we all know there was a lot of oil on the fire this week to get, especially, Newcastle fired up,” Van Dijk said.

Anthony Gordon was dismissed for a poor challenge on Virgil van Dijk (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“For us, we are disappointed to concede from two set-pieces and that shouldn’t happen but, overall, it’s a great three points. We move on and focus on the next one.”

The Dutchman had little sympathy for Gordon, who was dismissed for a challenge on Van Dijk.

On the incident, he said: “I said to him if that’s not a sending off then I don’t understand football. Unfortunately these things happen in football. If he meant it or not, it happened.”

Arne Slot said Liverpool struggled with Newcastle’s approach (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Liverpool manager Arne Slot felt Newcastle’s approach made it difficult for the visitors.

“I’m not too sure if I saw a football match today,” he said. “It was set-piece after set-piece, long throws. It didn’t have a lot to do with tactics.

“But I liked a lot how we stood strong. It was a very difficult first half hour, 45 minutes. We didn’t collapse at all and went 1-0 up.

“They going down to 10 men, you would expect is a big plus for us but when a goalkeeper takes every free-kick, there is not much hope if you are one player up. That’s why it was so difficult to bring the 2-0 over the line.”

Slot was impressed by Ngumoha’s finish.

“It was a great goal for a 16-year-old,” he said. “It was a big chance. He can finish really well for his age. How firm his shot was – you don’t see this often.

“He is so confident and for him to score is not completely a coincidence, for his age he is a really good finisher.”

Eddie Howe felt the result was harsh on Newcastle (David Davies/PA)

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe felt defeat was tough on his side.

Howe said: “It was a bruising game for us. There are so many different emotions but I was really proud of the performance, really pleased with how we played – great energy, great intensity.

“I was really pleased with the following of the gameplan and then adapting, because we go to 10 men and were the better team in the second half as well as the first.

“To come away with nothing, and injuries, suspensions and concussions, it’s a pretty bad day.”