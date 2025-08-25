‘No excuses now’ for Ruben Amorim – Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney believes Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has “no excuses” for underperforming this season and could soon be fighting to save his job.

United splashed £200million on a new forward line during a summer rebuild but have begun the 2025-26 campaign in inauspicious fashion by picking up a solitary point from their opening two fixtures.

Former Sporting Lisbon coach Amorim has accumulated just 28 points from 29 top-flight fixtures since succeeding Erik ten Hag last November.

The Red Devils finished 15th last term – their worst Premier League campaign – and club record goalscorer Rooney fears there are already alarming indications of a lack of progress.

“There are no excuses now for the manager this season,” the 39-year-old said on his BBC podcast, The Wayne Rooney Show.

“He’s got to start getting results and getting results quickly because once you start getting into October, November, if results don’t change drastically then that’s when pressure comes.

“United really needed to hit the ground running this season and one point from six is a worry.

“It’s only two games into the season but the worrying sign is we’re seeing things that we saw last season and that’s a concern.”

Striker Benjamin Sesko arrived as part of Manchester United’s £200million summer recruitment drive (Nick Potts/PA)

Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo arrived in big-money deals to refresh United’s attacking options.

Yet the 20-time English champions, who lost the Europa League final to Tottenham in May, were beaten 1-0 at home by Arsenal on the opening weekend of the new season before missing a penalty and surrendering a lead in Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Fulham.

Asked if Amorim is the right man for the long term, Rooney replied: “It’s difficult to sit here and say, ‘yeah 100 per cent’ – I don’t think anyone could do that.

“I don’t think Ruben would probably say that himself with what we’ve seen since he’s been at the club.

“I think the recruitment has been good in the summer – I still want to see two or three more players brought in.

“But it’s difficult (to say), ‘right, this is going to be our manager for the next five years’ on what we’ve seen.”

Wing-back Patrick Dorgu admits everyone at the club “has a point to prove” as he ambitiously targets an improbable title challenge.

Head coach Amorim has outlined a primary aim of leading United back into Europe with a view to competing for the top-flight crown in future years.

But Dorgu, who feels the arrivals of Sesko, Cunha and Mbeumo have increased optimism at Old Trafford, is determined to strive for loftier objectives.

“One hundred per cent we are aiming to win the Premier League and we just need to take it game by game,” said the 20-year-old Denmark international, who was bought from Italian club Lecce in February.

Manchester United’s Patrick Dorgu has ambitious targets (Adam Davy/PA)

“We are Manchester United, so that’s always going to be our goal.

“I think new signings have helped (brighten the mood). They bring a lot of good energy, quality into the group.

“We tried to be positive about our new season. Everyone has a point to prove this season.

“We need to stick together, be happy, positive, and try to do what the coach asks.”