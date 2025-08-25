Luke Littler edges past Beau Greaves in deciding leg at Players Championship 24
Greaves, a three-time WDF women’s world champion, averaged 102 compared to Littler’s 96 and the pair split eight 180s during their absorbing clash.
By contributor Mark Staniforth, PA
Published
Luke Littler was pushed to the brink by Beau Greaves as he booked his place in the last 16 of Players Championship 24 in Milton Keynes.
The 18-year-old world champion was forced into a deciding leg in his first meeting with Greaves before squeezing home with a 6-5 win.
The 21-year-old had already sealed a memorable win in the previous round when she claimed a 6-4 win over five-time world champion Raymond van Barneveld.