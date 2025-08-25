Leeds sign Leicester full-back James Justin in deal worth up to £10million

Leeds have completed the signing of defender James Justin from Leicester.

The deal for the 27-year-old full-back is understood to be for £8million up front, with a further £2m in add-ons.

The Luton-born player, who has signed a four-year contract at Elland Road, came through the ranks at his local club before joining Leicester in 2019.

He becomes Leeds’ 10th signing of the summer window as Daniel Farke’s men bid to stay in the top flight after winning the Sky Bet Championship last season.

“Obviously to join a club of this size and to have the history it has had, and being back in the Premier League was a massive thing for me, so I’m over the moon to have joined,” James told the club’s official website.

“Everyone that I’ve spoken to about the club and the area has had great things to say about it. So I’m excited to join the lads and get to work.

Justin in action against Leeds at Elland Road (Tim Keeton/PA)

“The stadium has obviously got one of the best atmospheres in world football.

“And it’s always a daunting task to come here as an opposing team, but I’m happy to have the fans behind me this time.”

Justin has one England cap to his name, won against Hungary in June 2022.