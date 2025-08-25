Former Wimbledon champion Angela Mortimer-Barrett dies aged 93

Former Wimbledon champion Angela Mortimer-Barrett has died at the age of 93.

Mortimer-Barrett beat fellow Briton Christine Truman to win the 1961 ladies’ singles title, three years after losing her first final to Althea Gibson.

In total Mortimer-Barrett won three grand slam singles titles, including the 1955 French Championship and the Australian Championship three years later.

Mortimer has a statue to celebrate her 1961 success at Wimbledon (Rebecca Naden/PA)

She also won the Wimbledon ladies’ doubles title in 1955, teaming up with Anne Shilcock to clinch an all-British final against Shirley Bloomer and Pat Ward.

Mortimer-Barrett overcame hearing loss early in her career and was also forced to overcome frequent battles with illness.

She became an MBE in 1967, the same year she married the former British player and successful commentator, John Barrett.

Mortimer with husband John Barrett after he collected his MBE (Fiona Hanson/PA)

All England Club chair Deborah Jevans said: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of Angela Mortimer Barrett MBE, Wimbledon’s oldest surviving Ladies’ Singles Champion, at the age of 93.

“Angela will be remembered for her determination and extraordinary dedication which saw her overcome significant challenges to rise to the top of tennis, winning three Grand Slam singles titles and one Grand Slam doubles title.

“On behalf of everyone at the All England Club, I offer my sincere condolences to Angela’s husband, John; their children, Michael and Sarah Jane; grandchildren, family and friends.”